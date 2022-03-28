Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,185 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.60. 4,198,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,566. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

