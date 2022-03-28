Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.60. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $234.26 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

