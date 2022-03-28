Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.60. 5,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.