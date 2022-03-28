Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.