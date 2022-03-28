Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TSE NTR opened at C$135.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.36. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.25. The stock has a market cap of C$74.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.45.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

