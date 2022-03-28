Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
TSE NTR opened at C$135.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.36. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.25. The stock has a market cap of C$74.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.