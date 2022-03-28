Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$96.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSE:NTR traded down C$1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$133.56. 1,467,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,823. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$106.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$136.25.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

