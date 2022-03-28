NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.17. The company had a trading volume of 800,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,677,570. The company has a market capitalization of $690.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

