NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to report $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $3.17. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXPI traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.44. 46,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,838. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

