Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OBLG stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Oblong has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Oblong at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

