Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.06

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 42233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

