OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine 4 stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

