OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $101.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91.
IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
