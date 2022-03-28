OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $101.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

