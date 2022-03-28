OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $254.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

