Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

