Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

