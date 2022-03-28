ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,060. The firm has a market cap of $652.17 million and a P/E ratio of -25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

