OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Lessened by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.76. 914,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,476. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

