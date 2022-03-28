OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OSW traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

