onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in onsemi were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in onsemi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.81. 6,187,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,055 shares of company stock worth $1,862,479. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

