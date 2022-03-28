Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $490,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 404,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,257. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

