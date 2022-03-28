ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.96.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

