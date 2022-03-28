Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $116,796.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00079956 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

