Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $700.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on DOGEF. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $171.04.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.