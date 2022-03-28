Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOGEF. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $171.04.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

