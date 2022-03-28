Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of Orvana Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 3,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.42.

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

