Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of Orvana Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 3,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.42.
