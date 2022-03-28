Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.