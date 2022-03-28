Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE OVV opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

