Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 13th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.00 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.