Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 663.74 ($8.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £604.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 759.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,150.51. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

