Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 663.74 ($8.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £604.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 759.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,150.51. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.
