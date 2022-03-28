Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OXUS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.