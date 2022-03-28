PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.