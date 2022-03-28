PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
