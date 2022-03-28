Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.24. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

