Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Palfinger stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Palfinger has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.5891 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLFRY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report on Thursday.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

