Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $629,961.81 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $629,961.81 and approximately $144,341.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

