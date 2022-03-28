Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

