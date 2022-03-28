Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BNTX stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.