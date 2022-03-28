Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

UCO stock opened at $171.47 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $205.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

