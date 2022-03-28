Parallel Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 51.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

