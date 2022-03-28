Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000.

UCO opened at $171.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $205.50.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

