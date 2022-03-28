Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $471.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $391.28 and a 52 week high of $474.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

