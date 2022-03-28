Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.6% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 839,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 171,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

