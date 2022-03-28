Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in CACI International by 485.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $308.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.34 and a fifty-two week high of $309.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

