PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $43.61 million and $1.94 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00322720 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004875 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.42 or 0.01181462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

