Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $361.23. 3,345,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,329,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day moving average is $371.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $311.54 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

