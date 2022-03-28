Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,367. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

