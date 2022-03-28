Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $71.79. 8,663,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,987. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

