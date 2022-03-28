Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,889. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

