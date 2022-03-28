Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

