Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $762,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.93 on Monday, hitting $453.66. 1,618,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average of $370.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

