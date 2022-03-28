Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.82. 241,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

