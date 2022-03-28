Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 640 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.79. 8,663,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.